Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list

Citi adds Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to the list, expecting the company to beat Q3 estimates and benefit from the low rate environment.

Analyst Michael Rollins cites recent checks suggesting "increased promotional discounts tied to auto-pay are not having a disruptive impact on gross add share within the category, so far."

The analyst expects a rush of new promotions with the iPhone models Apple will announce today.

Citi maintains a Neutral rating and $62 PT on Verizon. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Verizon shares are flat pre-market at $58.66.