PSA Group +2% after nixing major alliance

There's more news out of the Frankfurt Motor Show this morning.

This time it's PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTC:PUGOF, OTCPK:PUGOY) boss Carlos Tavares telling reporters that a major alliance between the French auto major and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is not a priority.

"We don’t need any alliance. I would be stupid to say we would never do one, but right now we don’t need one," he stated (per Bloomberg).

Shares of PSA Group are up 2.22% in Paris trading.

