WeWork pushing on with IPO roadshow - CNBC

CNBC reports that WeWork (WE) will move ahead with its IPO process despite investor concerns that the valuation could dip below $20B, far below the $47B at the time of SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) last investment.

The roadshow could kick off as soon as Monday.

SoftBank, WeWork's largest investor, is reportedly urging the company to shelve its IPO plans.

Canceling the listing would cause WE to miss out on nearly $10B of capital.

