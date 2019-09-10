Kroger to test plant-based meat response

There are more details out on Kroger's (NYSE:KR) plant-based food plans.

Kroger and the Plant Based Foods Association are launching a plant-based meat retail concept in 60 stores across the U.S. The test stores will create a plant-based meat set within the conventional meat department for 20 weeks to determine the impact to plant-based and conventional meat sales and to customer engagement.

"Plant-based meat sales have been increasing dramatically year over year, even while most of them are placed where only the most dedicated consumers are likely to find and purchase them," notes Plant Based Foods Association exec Julie Emmett.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are likely to be watching the Kroger test with interest.

Shares of Kroger are down 8.40% YTD. Earnings are due out from the retailer on Thursday.

