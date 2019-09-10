Schlumberger upgraded at Stanley on returns, free cash flow focus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +2.1% pre-market after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $51 price target, saying the stock's relative outlook is improving after struggling during the past several years.

Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh cites SLB's enhanced focus on shareholder returns and free cash flow under its new CEO, global capex dynamics favoring international exposure, and downside support from its dividend policy.

SLB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.