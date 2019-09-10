Cairn Energy back in black in 1H, rises annual production guidance

Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) swung to profit in 1H 2019 with pretax profit of $43.4M, a turnaround from $602.9M loss last year after sizeable loss of $230.8M on impairments and its investment in Indian copper miner, Vedanta.

Revenue rose 48% Y/Y to $270.3M, helped by a rise in oil and gas production net to Cairn of 23,700 boe/day, up from 14,400 boepd in 1H 2018.

Oil production guidance for 2019 has been upgraded to between 21,000 - 23,000 bbls/day, previously expected to be between 19,000 and 22,000 bopd.

Average production cost is also expected to fall to $18/boe, previously predicted at $20 per barrel.

Forecasts its annual capital expenditure to be $295M, and exploration & appraisal expense to be $165M, with development and production expense of ~130M.

