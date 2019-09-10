Sunny-side down reaction to Wendy's breakfast plans

Analysts and investors are sizing up Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) after the restaurant operator's announcement on rolling out breakfast nationally in 2020 and hiring 20K new employees.

BTIG and Guggenheim both lowered their rating on Wendy's to Neutral from Buy due to concerns on the impact to the company's bottom line from the breakfast expansion. "While it could lead to longer term system sales, we view the day-part expansion as a sign of slowing NT momentum in the core lunch and dinner business," reads the warning from Guggenheim.

SunTrust lifts its price target on Wendy's to $24 from $22 after taking in the breakfast initiative.

Oppenheimer sorta plays it down the middle in its assessment of the surprise strategy shift. "On one hand, breakfast could provide an attractive incremental boost to SSS (e.g. mid-singles lift when Taco Bell launched in '14) and establish a new platform for innovation. On the other, WEN has previously attempted (and failed) at launching breakfast, most recently in 2012. We reiterate our Outperform rating and believe 2H19 SSS and updated long-term financial updates at Investor Day represent catalysts at an intriguing FCF yield," notes analyst Rupesh Parikh.