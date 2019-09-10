McDonald's makes drive-thru tech investment

The tech moves by McDonald's (MCD -2.6% ) keep coming with today's announcement of an acquisition of voice technology firm Apprente.

The company says it struck the deal after extensive exploration with several parties, including evaluating Apprente's solutions in McDonald's test restaurants.

Apprente's AI technology is expected to allow for faster, simpler and more accurate order taking at the Drive Thru with future potential to incorporate into mobile ordering and kiosks.

"Building our technology infrastructure and digital capabilities are fundamental to our Velocity Growth Plan and enable us to meet rising expectations from our customers, while making it simpler and even more enjoyable for crew members to serve guests," says McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.

The latest investment is said to build on several key technology initiatives McDonald's has introduced in recent years to improve the employee and customer experience.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

