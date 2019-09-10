Techs retreat, energy gains in early trade

Stocks are lower at the open, with techs resuming yesterday's slide and energy rising alongside crude oil prices; Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.8%.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Ford (-4.3%) opens sharply lower after Moody's downgraded its credit rating to junk status, and HD Supply (-5.2%) slides after cutting its FY 2020 guidance.
Apple's annual product event occurs at 1:00 p.m. ET today, but expectations are restrained this year.
A look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology (-1.2%) and health care (-1%) leading today's decline, with energy (+1.1%) and financials (+0.3%) the only groups trading higher so far.
U.S. Treasury prices continue to slip, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields 3 bps higher to 1.60% and 1.65%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.36.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% to $58.07/bbl.
