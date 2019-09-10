VBI Vaccines teams up with Glaxo on therapeutic cancer vaccine; shares up 10%

VBI Vaccines (VBIV +9.9% ) will collaborate with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -2.8% ) in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating its therapeutic vaccine candidate VBI-1901 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) (brain tumor). It plans to add an additional arm to the open-label study to assess the combination of VBI-1901 and Glaxo's AS01B adjuvant that it uses in its Shingrix shingles vaccine.

Part B of the trial will now be two arms, one evaluating VBI-1901 combined with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and the other with AS01B, in 20 first-recurrent GBM patients. Enrollment of the first 10 participants should be initiated next quarter.