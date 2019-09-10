No significant impacts to 777X program

The suspension of final load testing of Boeing's (BA +1.2% ) new 777X aircraft was due to an issue that involved depressurization of the rear fuselage of the plane.

"The test involves bending the wings of the airplane up to a level far beyond anything expected in commercial service," according to the planemaker.

While an assessment of the main reason continues, Boeing does not expect the issue to have a significant impact on aircraft design or on the overall test program schedule.