The Baltic Dry Index fell for the fourth consecutive day with 1.2% decline to 2,393 points

Weaker Capesize and Panamax rates dragged on the BDI.

The BDI is coming off its multi-year high carved out last week and the higher rates in general are helping Capesize vessels speed up from their lows following the Vale accident.

