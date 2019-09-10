Exxon, Repsol in talks over Gulf of Mexico asset purchase - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.5% ) is in advanced talks to sell some of its deepwater assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) for ~$1B, Reuters reports.

The deal would be a boon to XOM's plans to accelerate asset sales, according to the report, as the company seeks to raise cash to return to shareholders and fund major projects.

XOM reportedly could be looking to sell nine GoM assets, including its 50% stake in the Julia oil field, a 9.4% piece of the Heidelberg field and 23% of the Lucius oil and gas field; XOM operates the Julia field, while Heidelberg and Lucius are operated by Occidental Petroleum.