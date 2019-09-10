JCPenney to launch new men's outdoor lifestyle apparel line

J.C. Penney (JCP +7.7% ) announces the launch of St. John's Bay Outdoor.

The new category is being designed to inspire and serve customer experiences and build on the strength and relevance of the retailer's popular men’s private brand. Items will include rugged shirts, jackets and pants.

The brand will be added to approximately 600 stores and online on September 12. Additionally, JCP is launching an Outdoor Shop in select stores in October, featuring St. John’s Bay Outdoor, along with American Threads, The American Outdoorsman and HI-TEC.

Source: Press Release