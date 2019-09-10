MyoKardia to launch new study of mavacamtem

MyoKardia (MYOK -1.2% ) plans to launch a study in H1 2020 evaluating lead drug mavacamten as an alternative to septal reduction therapy (SRT) in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a disorder in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick making it harder for the heart to pump blood.

Septal reduction therapy is a catheter-based procedure to reduce the thickness of the ventricular septum (the muscular wall separating the ventricles), typically performed by injecting alcohol into the target area which causes the cardiac muscle cells to shrink and die thereby reducing thickness.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.

The company is currently developing mavacamten to treat obstructive and non-obstructive HCM.