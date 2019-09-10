New iPhones won't have two-way charging - analyst

Noted Apple (AAPL -0.3% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reverses a prior report suggesting this year's iPhone models will have the ability to charge other devices.

Kuo now says Apple hit a development snag with the two-way charging feature, which was reported by both Kuo and Bloomberg. Without the feature, rival Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) phones will retain that competitive edge.

The analyst also says the iPhones won't support the Apple Pencil or USB-C, but will include UWB tech for object tracking.

Kuo's 2019 iPhone sales estimates: Shipments down 5-10% Y/Y to 65-70M units, citing the lack of innovation. But price-cut legacy models could lead overall iPhone sales to 180M units this year.

Apple will unveil the new devices at an event today starting at 1 PM ET with a webcast here.

