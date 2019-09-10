Wolf Research positive on Euronet Worldwide

Wolfe Research dives into Outperform-rated Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -1.6% ).

"Over the last 4 years, EEFT effectively doubled their installed ATM base, from an average of 18k installed machines in 2014 to nearly 41k in 2018, resulting in a nearly 20% revenue CAGR in the EFT segment over that period. While ATM industry experts expect global installed ATMs to remain relatively flat over the next 5 years (3.22mm ATMs in 2024 vs 3.24mm in 2018 – RBR), we expect EEFT will accelerate its independent ATM deployment growth in 2020 and 2021," notes the firm.

Wolfe points to low ATM penetration in developing markets and reduced competition from physical bank branches as key factors supporting its view that there is long-term revenue upside.