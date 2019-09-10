Woodside seeks buyers for gas assets in Australia, Canada - Reuters

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) is reportedly seeking to reduce its stakes in the Scarborough gas field in Australia and Canada’s Kitimat liquefied natural gas project to cut its capital exposure.

Woodside holds a 75% stake in the Scarborough gas field and 50% of the Kitimat project in Canada is operated by Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

It is speculated that Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) could be interested in Scarborough

Woodside wants to take a final investment decision on developing the $11B Scarborough field in 2020 but warned last month it was at the mercy of its partners to lock down some of its projects plans.

In Canada, Chevron and Woodside are yet to propose a date for a final investment decision on the Kitimat LNG project, having expanded its planned size to 18 mtpa in April.