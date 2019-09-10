Liberty Global reports preliminary tender results

Liberty Global (LBTYA +0.3% ) has preliminary results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer for shares.

The company expects to acquire about 24.1M class A shares at $27.50 each, and about 75.45M class C shares for $27 each.

Total cost comes to about $2.7B.

Those totals include an additional 1.36M class A shares and 6M class C shares pursuant to a right ot increase the number of shares acquired without amending or extending the tender offers.

The class A shares expected to be acquired make up 11.75% of those shares outstanding, while the class C shares expected to be acquired make up 14.7% of those outstanding shares.