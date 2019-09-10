Platinum miners look to mediators amid mining union dispute

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) say they may bring in mediators to resolve a standoff with the South African platinum industry's largest labor union.

Talks with the AMCU union that began in June have stalled after the union declared a dispute, and the companies say they may need mediators to resolve the standoff internally rather than seeking arbitration from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

SBGL and Amplats have rejected AMCU's initial demands for a 48% wage increase, which some say would lead to job losses and mine closures, and the union has rebuffed counter offers.

Meanwhile, Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) CEO Nico Muller says the company's talks with AMCU are progressing well and a deal could be reached later this month.

