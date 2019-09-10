Major Drilling +8% post Q1 earnings

Major Drilling Group (OTCPK:MJDLF +8.4% ) Q1 sales increased 19% Y/Y to C$117.5M, with revenue from Canada - US drilling operations increased to C$61M as both regions demonstrating growth.

The US operations had a particularly strong quarter, contributing increased revenue and profitability due to growth in market share with senior and intermediate customers.

South and Central American revenue increased by 22% to $32.7M as result of increased activity levels in Mexico, Guiana Shield and Brazil, offset by a continued slowdown in Argentina as investment in the country remains challenging due to political uncertainty.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of $23.8M, +17% on continued growth trends in Indonesia and South Africa, offset by loss of revenue from closing Burkina Faso operations.

Overall gross margin expanded 230bps to 26.1% on improved productivity and better pricing; EBITDA margin improved ~500 bps to 15.3%

Posted net earnings of C$6M a turnaround from loss of $2.5M

Previously: Major Drilling Group International reports Q1 results (Sept. 9)