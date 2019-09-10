Groningen gas production to stop by 2022, Netherlands says

The Dutch government says it will halt production at the Groningen natural gas field by 2022, eight years earlier than initially planned.

Groningen produced nearly 54B cm of gas in 2013 before tremors blamed on drilling caused damage and prompted a series of lowered caps on output.

Dutch Economy Minister Eric Wiebes signaled last month that production from Europe's largest onshore gas field could end much sooner than previously expected, and now says output could fall to zero by mid 2022, assuming average weather conditions.

Groningen would be kept operational until possibly 2026 in order to meet high demand for gas on exceptionally cold winter days, Wiebes says.

The Groningen field, jointly operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), was long one of Europe's main suppliers of natural gas.