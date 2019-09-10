Illumina sued over alleged infringement of Columbia patents

Columbia University and exclusive licensee QIAGEN (QGEN -1% ) have filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court against Illumina (ILMN +2.5% ) claiming that the latter's HiSeq, MiSeq, MiniSeq, NextSeq, NovaSeq and iSeq 100 DNA sequencing instruments and reagents infringe on certain Columbia patents related to the use of modified versions (analogues) of nucleotides to sequence DNA.

The parties seek cash compensation and an injunction barring further unauthorized use of the inventions.

Yesterday, the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favor of Illumina by invalidating a Columbia patent covering a method of genetic sequencing.