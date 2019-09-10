Aspen Group +6.9% post Q1 results

Aspen (ASPU +6.9% ) reports Q1 revenue increase of 43.5% Y/Y to $10.36M.

USU accounted for ~26% and Aspen University’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for ~8% of overall Company revenues.

Gross margin increased 1,000 bps to 56%, Aspen University represented 59%, while USU equalled 55%.

Aspen Group delivered 1,929 new student enrollments (+46% Y/Y); Aspen University accounted for 1,415 and USU accounted for 514 new student enrollments.

The company’s enrollments rose 46% Y/Y, while bookings increased 83% Y/Y.

This translates to a 24% ARPU increase Y/Y, from $11,185 to $13,919, driven by the company’s focused marketing spending on the highest LTV degree programs during the quarter.

The company used cash of $1.7M for operations, an improvement of 50% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $0.09M or -1% as a percentage of revenue, Aspen University generated $1.6M of adj. EBITDA, while USU experienced an adj. EBITDA loss of $0.01M.

Previously: Aspen EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sep. 09 2019)