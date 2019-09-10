Volkswagen bringing all-electric crossover to U.S.

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) new electric crossover in the U.S. will be called the ID4, according to buzz from the Frankfurt Motor Show.

"The two-row ID4 follows the launch of the German brand's Golf-sized subcompact EV, the ID3, which was revealed in its production-ready state at the Frankfurt show," notes Automotive News from the scene.

The ID4 crossover is expected to land on dealer lots late in 2020 at an undetermined price. Initially, the ID4 will be imported from Europe before being built at the German automaker's new EV assembly line in Chattanooga.

