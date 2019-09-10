Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi maintains a cautious stance on the IT hardware sector given the underperformance of the past 12 months.

Sacconaghi maintains Market-Perform ratings for Apple, HP (HPQ -0.3% ), HPE (HPE +0.6% ), IBM (IBM +0.9% ), and Dell (DELL +1.6% ).

Key quote: "While we do see plausible trades for all 5 of our stocks, we struggle to identify catalysts for some, while others aren’t particularly attractive from a valuation perspective."

Individual concerns include the lack of visibility into the 2020 iPhone cycle, IBM's need for consistent revenue beats, HP's lack of near-term catalysts and management credibility, and HPE's structural challenges.