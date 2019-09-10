Dillard's (DDS +6.2% ) is sized up by Retail Dive in a detailed piece that talks about the pros and cons of family ownership.

"Though they are public, the Dillard family controls a separate class of voting stock which enables them to avoid, to a degree, activist intrusion and Wall Street's quarter by quarter performance demands," notes Columbia University Business School retail studies professor Mark Cohen in the article.

The flip side is if there is enough pressure on the company to adapt amid shrinking malls and aging millennials. "They're good merchants for a baby boomer and the more traditional department store shopper. They're not good at speaking to millennials and I don't think they want to be," chimes in Wedbush analyst Jen Redding.

Shares of Dillard's are higher on the day amid a high level of short interest outstanding.