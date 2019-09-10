Fire victims say PG&E's $18B bankruptcy plan not enough

Sep. 10, 2019
  • PG&E's (PCG -3%) long-awaited $18B plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy sparks outrage among fire victims who say the plan allots less than half of the amount for them.
  • In the proposal, the company would provide no more than $8.4B in compensation for tens of thousands of people and businesses with losses from various wildfires, including the massive 2017 Tubbs and the 2018 Camp fires.
  • The proposed compensation is "a fraction of what wildfire victims would need to rebuild their lives," says Patrick McCallum, who co-chairs a group representing victims of fires that PG&E's equipment has been blamed for causing.
  • PG&E CFO Jason Wells describes the plan as a "framework" and a "crucial step in a multi-step process" which eventually may be revised, depending on what the courts find the company is legally responsible for paying.
  • Evercore ISI analysts say they now estimate PG&E's total pre-tax wildfire charges at $21.9B, up from its previous estimate of $17.9B, as it cuts its stock price target to $18.50 from $22.50.
