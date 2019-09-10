Dean Foods +28% in enigmatic move

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is up 27.7% as investors decide the company's plan to stick with a standalone operating plan provides upside potential. There are no reports of an activist or institutional investor building a stake, but today's action suggests that could be a possibility. Another alternative offered by One Hat Research is that speculation on a longer path to a DF bankruptcy is behind the action following the Dean Foods disclosure.

Dean's statement on its standalone decision: "We will move forward with an increased focus on our customers and leverage our many competitive advantages - including our portfolio of strong national brands, extensive private label capabilities, category leading position and our uncompromising commitment to quality, safety and service - to drive profitable volume."

Despite today's push higher, Dean Foods is down over 60% YTD and 80% lower for the last 52 weeks.