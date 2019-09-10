Boeing reports YTD deliveries down 43%, falling farther behind Airbus

Boeing (BA +2.1% ) reports it delivered 18 jetliners in August, leaving the company on track for its lowest annual total in eight years.

Boeing says it delivered 276 planes through August compared with 481 in the first eight months in 2018, trailing analyst forecasts for ~500 deliveries during the period in 2019.

The company has not delivered any 737 MAX aircraft since the plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes.

Boeing secured nine orders last month, including two 737 business jets.