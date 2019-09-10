Two Rivers acquires hemp farming and CBD extraction assets of Monteverde Partners

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCQB:TURV +5.7% ) subsidiary, Vaxa Global, LLC announces agreements with Montverde Partners, LLC to acquire extraction equipment, seeds and clones inventory and full ownership of the 2019 hemp crop from the Butte Valley farm.

Monteverde Partners is a joint venture partner of Vaxa in the Butte Valley hemp farming operation near Walsenburg, CO. The agreements call for Vaxa to take ownership of over $900k in extraction and processing equipment purchased by Montverde since 2017.

The acquisitions will be paid for without dilution to existing Two Rivers shareholders through the mutual cancelation of liabilities of Montverde to the company under their Exclusive Distribution and Farm Lease Agreements.