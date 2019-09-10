Crude oil reverses into the red after Trump fires Bolton

U.S. crude oil futures (USO -0.6% ) suddenly turn lower after Pres. Trump said he fired national security advisor John Bolton; WTI -0.2% to $57.74/bbl, Brent +0.3% to $62.80/bbl.

Bolton's ouster "dials back fears of an attack on Iran," Again Capital analyst John Kilduff tells CNBC.

But the energy sector (XLE +1.9% ) remains at the front of the pack again today, as crude oil prices compile their fifth straight day of gains after Iraq said it would cut production to comply with OPEC.

Including today's gain, the energy sector is up 4.1% this week and 6.3% YTD, ceding its position as the year's worst performing sector to health care.

At 16.1x forward 12-month earnings, the sector is trading at a 21% discount to its 10-year average, according to FactSet, and the group's dividend yield is 4.11%, which exceeds all U.S. Treasury yields by a large margin.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, DWT, BNO, GUSH, SCO, DBO, DRIP, NDP, DTO, OILU, USL, IEO, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, PXE, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX