More on Ashtead Group Q1 results

Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF +1.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 21.9% Y/Y to £1.28B of which Sunbelt US was £1.09B; A-Plant of £131.4M & Sunbelt Canada £56.4M.

Rental revenue for Q1 was £1.16B (+16% Y/Y), this growth was driven by increased fleet on rent Y/Y.

Q1 EBITDA margin: Sunbelt US increased 130 bps to 51.9%; A-Plant declined 460 bps to 37.8%; Sunbelt Canada increased 290 bps to 39.7% & total EBITDA increased 90 bps to 39.7%.

Capex was £390M gross and £338M net of disposal proceeds, reflecting this investment, the Group’s rental fleet at cost was £9.2B. Average fleet age is now 33 months.

Sunbelt US’s pre-tax return on investment was flat to 24%, where as in UK it declined 300 bps to 8%, for Canada declined 100 bps to 12% & the group as a whole too declined 100 bps to 18%.

For Q1, £521M of capital was invested in the business; £161M of free cash flow was generated.

Number of rental stores: Sunbelt US of 793; A-Plant 191; Sunbelt Canada 68.

Cash and equivalents of 17M & Net debt to EBITDA leverage of 1.8 times.

