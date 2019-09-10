New York City sues Chipotle

The city of New York files a lawsuit against Chipotle (CMG -5% ) for violations of the Fair Workweek Law.

"Every worker has the RIGHT to a predictable schedule and a pathway to full-time employment. New York City will not tolerate any businesses that violate that right," tweets the Office of the Mayor.

The mayor's office is seeking at least $1M in restitution for workers plus civil penalties and future compliance.

It's the first action against a corporate-owned restaurant chain under the law.

In general, the "fair" workweek laws are a bigger deal in NYC than other places due to the cost and time factor for many employees to get to work.