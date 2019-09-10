Global Telecom pays second tranche in Egypt tax settlement

Global Telecom has paid $82.3M in a second tranche of a tax dispute settlement with the Egyptian Tax Authority, Bloomberg notes.

That's part of a $136M settlement that enabled approval for Veon (VEON +1.4% ) to buy out minority stakeholders in Global Telecom. Veon succeeded in a mandatory tender offer in early August, for a purchase price of 9.73B Egyptian pounds (about $587M).

Meanwhile, Fitch has upgraded Veon's long-term issuer default rating, to BBB- from BB+, while cutting its outlook to stable from positive. S&P's long-term rating is still at BB+.