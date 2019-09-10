Gold could top $2K, Citi says, citing Fed rate cuts, global recession risk

Citigroup says gold prices may rally to a record $2,000-plus per ounce in the next two years, citing rising risks of a global recession and the potential for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates to zero.

"We expect spot gold prices to trade stronger for longer, possibly breaching US$2,000 an ounce and posting new cyclical highs at some point in the next year or two," the firm writes.

"For now, the U.S. consumer and potential growth story is holding up," Citi says, but "we remain more concerned about market signals - three-month to 10-year yield curve inversion - and leading indicators that are weakening at the fastest pace since the Great Recession."

Comex gold, which hit a six-year high earlier this month, now -0.6% at $1,501.10/oz.

