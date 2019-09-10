Apple launches iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max

Trade-in program: Apple launches a trade-in program in many countries that offers monthly payments. Note that trade-in programs saved iPhone sales in recent quarters, helping to offset the weakness in China.

iPhone 11 Pro: As expected, the iPhone 11 Pro has three rear cameras and two OLED panel sizes: 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Pro Max. Apple calls the display Super Retina XDR, which boasts 2M to 1 contrast, 1200 nits of brightness, and 15% better energy efficiency. The surgical-grade stainless steel and glass 11 Pro comes in four colors.

The 11 Pro also contains the new A13 Bionic processor. The CPU can perform 1T operations per second. The 7nm transistors offer high performance with low power. The 11 Pro offers up to 4 hours more battery life and the Pro Max up to 5 hours more. Apple is including a fast-charge 18w adapter in the box.

Cameras: New wide angle camera, tele, and ultrawide (120-degree field) on back with three optical zoom settings. New Deep Fusion camera feature coming in upcoming software update uses machine learning to merge images (including 8 taken before you hit the shutter) to create the best image. All three cameras shoot 4K60.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max at $1099. Pre-orders start Friday at 5 AM PT with shipping on September 20.

iPhone 11: The $699 iPhone XR successor (standard iPhone 11) has a 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras including an ultra-wide (120-degree field of view), an improved TrueDepth front camera for 12MP shots, and comes in six colors. The details line up with prior media reports.

Other picture features include the semantic rendering, which detects images or people and optimizes accordingly, and a Night Mode feature for low-light settings (similar to what's found in Google's Pixel models). The phones get a quick-launch video recording and slow-motion video.

The iPhone 11 packs the new A13 Bionic processor, which Apple calls the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone. Battery life is 1 hour longer than the XR. The XR offers 25 hours for wireless talk and 15-16 hours for internet and video.

The $699 pricing is $50 less than the XR.

Apple Watch: Watch Series 5 has an always-on display that dims then comes back to full brightness with a tap, 18-hour battery life, built-in compass using the Maps app, and an international emergency calling feature on cellular models even without an iPhone. Cases include 100% recycled aluminum, two titanium models, and the expected ceramic version.

Series 5 GPS models start at $399 and 4G at $499. Orders start today with in-store availability on September 20. Pricing for the Series 3 now drops to $199.

iPad: Apple will launch a new 9.7-inch seventh-gen model with the forthcoming iPadOS, a 10.2-inch retina display, Apple Pencil support, smart connector, and a faster A10 Fusion processor (ARM-based SoC manufactured by TSMC). The enclosure is made out of 100% recycled aluminum for the first time. Prices start at $329 and orders start today with shipping starting at the end of the month.

Apple TV Plus: The first shows launch on November 1 in over 100 countries with new shows coming every month. The service will cost $4.99/month for the whole family, less than the rumored $9.99. One year of Apple TV Plus will be included with new Apple device purchases. Netflix (NFLX -2.8% ) shares are dipping after the announcement.

Apple Arcade: Apple Arcade will cost $4.99/month for the whole family after a one-month free trial (matching earlier reports), becomes available September 19 in over 150 countries, and will include a new Frogger game (among others) at the launch.

