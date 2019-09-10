American Electric lifts carbon dioxide emissions reduction target

American Electric Power (AEP -0.6% ) says it is cutting carbon dioxide emissions faster than planned and raises its 2030 reduction target to 70% from 2000 levels vs. 60% previously.

AEP also believes it will cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80% from 2000 levels by 2050.

The company says it will deliver its emissions reductions through investments in renewable generation, investments in transmission and distribution technologies to enhance efficiency, and expanded demand response and energy efficiency programs.

AEP's coal-fired generation capacity has dropped to 45% today from 70% in 2005 while natural gas capacity has increased to 28% from 19% and renewable generation capacity has increased to 17% from 4% in 2005.