Oxford Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.98M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OXM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.