Dimon warns on interest income

Taking his turn on stage at the Barclays conference, JPMorgan (JPM +0.9% ) CEO Jamie Dimon sees full-year 2019 net interest income as down $500M from previous guidance, with full-year revenue of about $57B. He expects the bank can cut expenses to offset what amounts to a modestly-sized rounding error.

Next year, however, could be worse, says Dimon, with a possible cut of several billion in NII. The bank, he says, is prepping for the possibility of 0% interest rates.

