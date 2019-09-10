PennEast cannot condemn New Jersey state lands for pipeline, court rules

A U.S. Court of Appeals bars PennEast Pipeline from using a federal law to seize properties controlled by New Jersey in order to build a proposed $1B natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to the state.

The court says the U.S. Natural Gas Act does not allow companies to condemn state controlled land in federal court because states enjoy sovereign immunity from such actions under the 11th Amendment.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this January approved the construction of PennEast, which then sued in federal district court to use the U.S. government's eminent domain power to gain access to 131 properties along the route in New Jersey under the U.S. Natural Gas Act.