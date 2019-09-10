ArcelorMittal mulls construction business sale - Bloomberg

ArcelorMittal (MT +5.1% ) is exploring a sale of a downstream construction business in a deal that could fetch at least €700M ($773M), Bloomberg reports.

An auction of the division likely would will kick off in Q4 and could attract interest from producers of building materials as well as private equity firms, according to the report.

MT said last month that it has the potential to "unlock" $2B from its portfolio over the next two years, signaling plans to sell non-core units.