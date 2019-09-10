Tutor Perini collects $101M cash related to $125M in contract resolutions

Tutor Perini (TPC +10.3% ) discloses it has collected $101M so far in connection with the resolution of the five contract matters totaling $125M the company discussed in its Q2 earnings conference call.

TPC says it does not expect the amounts collected will have an impact on Q3 earnings, in light of the amount of estimated collections previously recorded in its contract assets.

The company also says it is "continuing to make progress" in resolving disputed amounts related to other contract assets that are subject to negotiation, arbitration or litigation.