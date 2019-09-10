L Brands looks to evolve

L Brands management (LB +4.6% ) updated shareholders today on a plan to around Victoria's Secret and the company as a whole.

"There’s a big belief in the company that we need to evolve," Victoria’s Secret Lingerie CEO John Mehas stated during the Q&A. "We need to be led by her, for her," he added.

That mantra wasn't apparent today with the presenter list, notes Bloomberg's reporter team of Jordyn Holman, Jonathan Roeder and Anne Riley Moffat. They observe that only three of eleven L Brands speakers at the event were women, only one of which gave a presentation.

The summary of the L Brands presentation also indicates that the company was short on specifics and notes that investors may be concerned with marketing only being in the early stages of being overhauled.