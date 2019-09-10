DuPont rates a Buy at Jefferies on operating discipline, flexibility

DuPont (DD +1.5% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $85 price target at Jefferies, which says the stock has strong resilience to a soft macro environment, given the company's better operating discipline and "commitment to exploit its freedom to maneuver."

DuPont's strong free cash flow as well as the current productivity cycle could help the company generate a 4.1% annual sales growth rate and 12% annual EPS growth through the middle of the next decade, with more than $4B in balance sheet flexibility, according to Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander.

Shares could be in a "sweet spot" from Q4 2019 through H1 2020, with potential asset sales lending near-term support and additional support when investors become more risk averse, Alexander says.

DD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.