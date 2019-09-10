Fitbit pares gains amid new Apple Watch features

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) shed some gains after Apple's services-focused event contained some new features for the Apple Watch.

The new Watch Series 5 adds an always-on display, allowing users to read the time without moving their wrist, but boasts the same battery life of 18 hours thanks in part to a low-brightness mode.

It also adds titanium and recycled aluminum finishes as options, along with a built-in compass via the Maps app