Expansion halted at Tianqi's Australia lithium plant; Albemarle, SQM rise

Albemarle (ALB +4.4% ) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +3.8% ) are sharply higher after China's Tianqi Lithium said it was delaying plans to complete the $300M second stage of Australia's first lithium hydroxide plant.

Tianqi tempered celebrations to mark the start of production from the first stage at the Kwinana plant by saying it would gradually ramp up in line with global customer demand.

The move comes after Tianqi and ALB last month postponed a planned $516M expansion of the Greenbushes lithium project, and ALB cut its investment plans for lithium processing at Kemerton - both in Australia - in response to weaker than expected demand from electric vehicle and battery makers.