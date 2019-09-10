Exxon teams with Murphy Oil to buy deepwater blocks offshore Brazil

Brazil has auctioned off the exploration rights to 33 minor onshore and offshore oil and gas blocs, in an effort to boost the industry outside of the country's core offshore pre-salt play.

A consortium composed of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Brazil's Enauta Participacoes was the main bidder, agreeing to pay 7.9M reais ($1.9M) for three deepwater blocks off the coast of Sergipe and Alagoas states.

The three blocks are near areas where the three companies partnered to buy at recent offshore bid rounds as well as where Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has made several oil and gas discoveries and plans a long-term well test of the Farfan discovery by year-end 2019.