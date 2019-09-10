Dave & Buster's -10% after comp sales miss

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales fell 1.8% in Q2 to fall short of the consensus expectation for a 0.7% decline. The decrease in comparable store sales was driven by a 2.0% decline in walk-in sales, which was partially offset by a 0.1% increase in special events sales. Comparable store sales decreased 0.8% in Amusements & Other and 3.2% in Food & Beverage.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 4.4% to $86M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, D&B sees full-year revenue of $1.338B to $1.359B vs $1.37B consensus.

Shares of Dave & Buster's are down 9.74% in AH trading.

