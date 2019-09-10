Sanofi pays Lexicon $260M on termination of Zynquista collaboration

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has officially regained all rights to diabetes med Zynquista (sotagliflozin) after its collaboration agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) expired yesterday.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Sanofi agreed to pay Lexicon $260M, $208M upfront and the remaining $52M within 12 months.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the matter.

Zynquista was approved in Europe in late August as an adjunct to insulin to improve blood sugar control in overweight adults with type 1 diabetes. The FDA rejected its marketing application in March after a split Ad Com vote.